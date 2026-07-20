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Monsoon Session LIVE 2026: Parliament hit by repeated adjournments, no business conducted so far

Written By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Opposition is expected to create an uproar over several key issues, including the NEET paper leak, Sonam Wangchuk's protest, the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft, and the E-20 petrol policy.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Parliament Monsoon Session Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday (July 20). The Lok Sabha began the session with obituary references, paying tribute to former members and notable personalities who passed away. Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha started with newly elected members taking the oath as Members of Parliament.

The Parliament proceedings are expected to witness heated confrontations as the government pushes for the passage of several key legislations while the Opposition gears up to corner the Centre over issues including the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, the NEET paper leak, Sonam Wangchuk's protest, the E20 petrol policy, and the earlier-defeated Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation. The government has appealed to Opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament in the interest of national development, urging them to participate in constructive debates and support the eight bills listed for consideration. The new session, with changed political equations following fractures in the opposition ranks, is scheduled to run until August 13 and will comprise 19 sittings over 25 days.

The Centre is also likely to reintroduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and implementing 33 per cent reservation for women. The bill was defeated in April after the government fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

The new session will also begin amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest march. The CJP, which has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, barely 2-3 km from the Parliament House, on Saturday escalated its protest after police whisked away activist Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session 2026

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  • 12:57 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Opposition members over CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12.50 pm

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12.50 pm amid uproar by Opposition members over CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • 12:26 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 introduced

    The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition uproar

    Lok Sabha adjourned again as Opposition protests and sloganeering continue in the House.

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav hold meeting in Parliament

    The meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav is going on in Rahul Gandhi's room in the Parliament complex.

    (Input: Vijai Laxmi)

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for second time amid Opposition uproar

    Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12:30 pm amid uproar over CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Earlier, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

     

  • 12:00 PM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    SP MP Dimple Yadav marches from Parliament to Jantar Mantar

    Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, along with party MPs, marches from Parliament to Jantar Mantar. She said, "The situation across the country is such that the youth want to voice their concerns, yet the government refuses to listen or engage in dialogue. Students have repeatedly stated this, and Sonam Wangchuk has also urged the government to open a dialogue. However, the government is so rigid and callous that it refuses to heed anyone else's views. As I have mentioned before, we stand with the students, and we are about to march to Jantar Mantar. I believe the entire process is corrupt, and it is the country's youth and students who are bearing the brunt of it and suffering immense mental stress."

     

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Govt answerable for everything: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

    On issues being raised by the Opposition, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Parliament sessions are convened so that we can discuss all issues in detail. Government is answerable for everything and so the session is held. We want the Parliament to function and they raise their issues there. But if they cause disruption, it is not right. It is the right of the Govt to decide how they want to function. You cannot arm twist the Govt."

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet again at 12 Noon today.

  • 11:45 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kharge raises NEET paper leak in Rajya Sabha, slams lathicharge on protesting students

    Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away."

     

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12 noon on Monday after opposition members raised slogans during the opening proceedings of the House. The disruption came shortly after the commencement of the Monsoon Session, with Speaker Om Birla in the chair.

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Chaos erupts in Lok Sabha shortly after proceedings begin

    Chaos broke out in the Lok Sabha shortly after the commencement of proceedings on Monday, as the Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion over the NEET paper leak issue and disrupted the initial proceedings of the House. 

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Parliament Monsoon Session begins

    Proceedings of Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced on Monday. The Lok Sabha began the session with obituary references, paying tribute to former members and notable personalities who passed away. Meanwhile, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha started with newly elected members taking oath as Members of Parliament.

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India registered 7.7% growth despite West Asia conflict

    Despite the crisis due to the West Asia conflict, India registered 7.7 per cent growth, said PM Narendra Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session.

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi hails India's space milestones

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In just one month, the nation has achieved numerous milestones, a series of accomplishments that fill every citizen with pride. Be it on the national stage, the international arena, or now, even in space, these have truly been moments of pride for India. Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat. Few countries in the world have witnessed such private enterprise; India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. It is a tremendous success... India's global profile is gaining universal recognition and acceptance. This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself."

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'India's youth embarked on new space journey': PM Modi praises Skyroot's young team

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth."

     

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi hopes for a productive Monsoon Session

    On the Monsoon session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray that the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and that the monsoon session proves productive as well."

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi addresses nation ahead of Parliament session

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

  • 10:16 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for the Monsoon Session.

     

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bills to be introduced in Monsoon Session

    There will be a total of 19 sittings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which runs until August 13. Seven bills will be introduced during this period. According to reports, the Vande Mataram Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bills to be introduced during the Monsoon Session include:

    • Income Tax Amendment Bill
    • Supreme Court Amendment Bill
    • Birth and Death Registration Bill
    • Prevention of Insults to National Honour Amendment Bill
    • Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Amendment Bill
    • Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill
    • Develop India Education Foundation Bill
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    CPI MP moves notice to discuss NEET, student protests

    CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the House to discuss "the complete breakdown in the conduct of the NEET examination and the nationwide student protests and to demand accountability of the Union Education Minister."

     

  • 9:35 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    KC Venugopal gives notice to discuss Ram temple donations matter

    Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement matter.

  • 8:58 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Sought time at BAC meeting to debate Mekedatu issue in Parliament: DMK

    The DMK said it has strongly insisted in the BAC meeting held in Delhi to allot time to discuss in Parliament Karnataka's bid to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. In the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the party also opposed the inclusion of the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 in this session, it said. DMK Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson, in a post on 'X' on Sunday said: "Following the instructions of DMK President MK Stalin, during the BAC meeting for the Lok Sabha, which manages the legislative timetable and allocates time for debates and discussions in the house, we have strongly insisted allocation of time to discuss the Karnataka state's intention to construct the Mekadatu dam and the request of TN for formation of a tribunal in this regard". (PTI)

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha to table Bill raising SC Judge strength

    The Lok Sabha is scheduled to introduce The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, besides taking up obituary references, Question Hour, papers to be laid on the Table, a ministerial statement, and other listed business, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business. Under legislative business, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move for leave to introduce the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.

     

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at 10.30 am

    Congress Lok Sabha MPs to meet at 10.30 at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to be briefed about the Opposition Floor Leaders' meeting's decisions.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi likely to address media

    Ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at Hans Dwar, Parliament House. 

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manish Tewari moves notice to discuss new Anti-Defection Law

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures."

     

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Manickam Tagore gives notice to discuss NEET UG paper leak

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss NEET UG paper leak issue 2026.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Heavy security deployed

    Heavy security has been deployed on Jantar Mantar, Raisina Road, and Parliament Circle ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament today, to press for education reforms.

     

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to introduce Bill criminalising insults to 'Vande Mataram'

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (20 July) to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, with the proposed legislation seeking to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence. The Bill is listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, according to the Rajya Sabha's List of Business.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Randeep Surjewala moves notice to discuss Ram temple donations matter

    Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Ayodhya Ram temple donations embezzlement matter.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Opposition asks govt to discuss Ram temple donation 'theft', ethanol

    Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said the opposition has sought discussions during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament on the "theft" of donations at Ram Temple, ethanol blending, student issues and the situation in Manipur, at the all-party meeting convened by the government. Speaking after attending the meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by several Union ministers and opposition leaders, Gogoi said the government has listed several bills for the session, but other more important issues need to be discussed in the House.

     

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress to raise issue of education reforms in Parliament

    Congress MP Kumari Selja said the party will strongly raise issues related to students, education reforms, employment, farmers and other public concerns during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Selja, the MP from Sirsa and Congress general secretary, alleged that attempts to suppress issues concerning students, youths, farmers, sportspersons and ordinary citizens were against democratic values.

     

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Security intensified in Delhi ahead of Parliament session

    Security has been further intensified across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, strengthened barricading and is conducting intensive vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday. Several entry points have been converted into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi, they said.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Centre likely to reintroduce Delimitation Bill

    With the National Democratic Alliance's strength in the Parliament rising following a split in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), speculations are rife that the government may once again introduce the Delimitation Bill, which has been constantly criticised by the opposition, stating that southern states could lose their representation. However, Kiren Rijiju has clarified that the government will likely introduce the contentious bill this session. Though he said that if the Centre decides to bring additional bills, it would discuss them in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) first, and the opposition would be apprised.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Govt urges Opposition to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament

    The government has urged opposition parties to ensure a smooth functioning of the Parliament for the country's development. It said the opposition must look for positive discussions and support the eight bills that are listed for discussion.  "People of the country want Parliament to function smoothly. We also want this. By protesting, no one is going to benefit politically. That is why I request members of all political parties to take part in the proceedings wholeheartedly," Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said following an all-party meeting that was attended by 58 leaders from 40 political parties.

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Jul 20, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Parliament Monsoon Session begins today

    The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on Monday, which is expected to be stormy with the government looking to secure the passage of several key bills, while the opposition looks to corner the Centre over multiple issues such as the Ram Temple donation theft case, the NEET paper leak, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, E20 petrol and delimitation. 

     

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