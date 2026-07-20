'I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth': PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi after Skyroot's space milestone

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while celebrating the successful rocket launch by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace. Highlighting the achievement of the company's young team, the Prime Minister remarked that the success belonged to innovators whose average age is just 28 years, "not some 56-year-old young man."

The comment came during his address to the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where he lauded India's growing achievements in science, innovation and space technology while underlining the role of the country's youth in shaping its future.

PM praises Skyroot's young team, makes '56-year-old youth' remark

Referring to Skyroot Aerospace's latest accomplishment, PM Modi said the success reflected the energy and aspirations of India's younger generation. "India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. I was told that the average age of the entire team working at the 'Skyroot' startup is merely 28 years. Young people like these have accomplished this feat. I am not speaking of a 56-year-old youth," he said. The remark is widely seen as an indirect reference to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

'Every Indian should feel proud of the country's recent achievements'

The Prime Minister said the country has witnessed several landmark achievements over the past month, each contributing to India's rising global stature. According to him, India's successes have not been limited to domestic developments but have also strengthened the country's standing on the international stage and in the field of space exploration.

"Just before the monsoon session last year, an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station. And just the other day, a young Indian startup achieved a monumental feat. Few countries in the world have witnessed such private enterprise; India's youth have embarked on a new journey into space. It is a tremendous success... India's global profile is gaining universal recognition and acceptance. This is no coincidence; it is a message, a powerful message that the potential and aspirations of our country's youth are as boundless as space itself," PM Modi added.

PM expresses hope for a productive Monsoon Session

Speaking about the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the proceedings would remain constructive and result-oriented. Drawing a comparison with the rainy season, he said both the monsoon and the parliamentary session are beneficial when they function effectively.

"Be it the monsoon or the monsoon session- if both are proactive, they prove to be highly productive. And when both are productive, it leads to the welfare of the nation and the well-being of all living beings. That is why we pray that the monsoon remains both proactive and productive, and that the monsoon session proves productive as well."

Skyroot's success highlights India's growing private space sector

Skyroot Aerospace's successful rocket launch is being viewed as another significant milestone for India's rapidly expanding private space ecosystem. The achievement reflects the increasing role of Indian startups in space technology following the opening of the sector to private participation. The Prime Minister used the occasion to emphasise that India's youth are playing a central role in driving innovation and taking the country to new heights across emerging technologies.

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