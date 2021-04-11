Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma shares childhood pic with brother Karnesh; he wonders, 'Why were we reading news?'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took her fans down the memory lane on Sunday as she reminisced her childhood days with brother Karnesh. A day after World Siblings Day Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable never seen before picture of herself with her brother, Karnesh. Sharing the picture Anushka dropped a heart emoticon. In the picture, both Anushka and Karnesh can be seen sitting on a dining table with a newspaper opened in front of them.

The throwback post by Anushka left Karnesh wondering why they were reading the newspaper as kids and he joked, "Why were we reading news??" he asked. "Clearly not interested," he added with a couple of LOL emoticons. Anushka also found it hilarious and she replied to Karnesh's story, "I was definitely reading the comic strips."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Filmz is launching Irrfan Khan's son Babil, in the upcoming Netflix original titled Qala. Qala also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Anushka on Saturday shared the first look of Qala.

Announcing the film, Babil wrote, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me) Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."