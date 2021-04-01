Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMINBHASIN Pani Di Gal: Jasmin Bhasin's latest song with Maninder Buttar is what every couple banter is all about

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin, after impressing her fans with her music video 'Tera Suit' with Aly Goni has returned with yet another one. Titled 'Pani Di Gal,' the song features Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar happens to be a love ballad and has been crooned by the singer himself. Not only this but he has even written and composed the song himself. The female voice is of Asees Kaur and the music is by Mix Singh. The video has been set in a wedding function and features the sweet banter between the two.

Jasmin took to Instagram and announced the song's arrival and wrote, "We are all set to rule your hearts The most awaited track #panidigal of the most awaited album #jugni is out now Tune in now to @whitehillmusic official Youtube Channel to watch full video Moreover, the full album is releasing at 6 pm so stay tuned."

Have a look at the same here:

Just yesterday, she shared a beautiful poster of the song alongside a caption reading, "Hold your heart guys coz the most cutest jodi is coming on your screens Lock the date 1-04-2021 You can't resist this one "Pani Di Gal" Don't Miss It."

For those unversed, 'Pani Di Gal' happens to be the second song from the album ‘Jugni’ after its first track 'Intro.' Watch the full song here:

Speaking about Jasmin, she rose to fame with her stint in Salman Khan's reality show. She has previously been a part of daily soaps like-- Naagin, Dil Se Dil Tak.