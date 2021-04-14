Aly Goni is most romantic boyfriend & this video is proof, watch Jasmin Bhasin's priceless reaction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been painting the town red with their romantic videos and pictures. The couple who realised their love for each other during their time together in Bigg boss 14 has become fan favourites and their fans cannot have enough of them. Wednesday was a treat to many as Aly shared a video with Jasmin on his verified Instagram account. In the short clip, Aly can be seen filming Jasmin as she gets dressed in front of a mirror. He follows Jasmin and hugs the actress as she sets her hair. A seemingly blushing Jasmin cannot help but smile from ear to ear in the video.

The Instagram reel has B Praak's latest hit track Barish Ki Jaaye, which starred Nawazzudin Siddhqui and singer Sunanda Sharma as the backdrop song. Aly captioned the video with the song's lyrics which read: "Mera yaar poori zindagi hassta rahe." Reacting to the video, Jasmin wrote "Haaye."

Also read: After Jasmin Bhasin's cryptic tweet, fans come out in support of Bigg Boss star

This is not the first time that couple shared a romantic post for one another. Take a look at some cute 'Jasly' moments:

Jasmin and Aly became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, love blossomed between the couple in the Bigg Boss house. Post the reality show, Jasmin said that she hopes that her blossoming romance with Aly grows into something more beautiful and great things happen.

"It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl's dream -- to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel -- feeling in love is a beautiful feeling," Jasmin told IANS.

She added: "Lets see how it goes once he comes out we will discuss it, because for us also it's very new. Both of us are also like, 'how do we sink this in?'. It feels great."

Also read: Aly shares Jasmin Bhasin's pic in response to wedding proposals, says 'Isse permission leni padegi'

"He has always had his life and I have led my life. We've been friends but this realisation is a very new feeling for us, so once he is out we'll explore it," the actress said.

Post the show, they were also seen in Tony Kakkar's music video "Tera Suit".

For more entertainment news click here!