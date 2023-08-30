Telangana Governor lauds Indian scientists, says we are going to reach the Sun also

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the Indian scientists for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 saying that we are not just reaching the Moon, we are going to reach the Sun also.

Addressing a programme at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "We are very proud that as children of Bharat, the country, we are celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the country, in this world now but we can celebrate Raksha Bandhan even in the Moon."

“We have landed on the Moon - Chandrayaan. So, we are very proud about our space scientists. And we are thankful to our Prime Minister for creating such a situation. Now, we are not just reaching the Moon, we are going to reach the Sun also. That is a great initiative from our scientists,” she added.

The Governor was addressing the ‘Rakhi for soldiers’ programme organised by Samskruti Foundation (SF).

The Governor advised youngsters to learn from the country’s space scientists. She said the country could achieve success with the Chandrayan-3 mission because of bondage, love and affection.

“There are so many states, so many languages, so many habits and so many cultures in the country but our pride is that we are united. That is the bondage Raksha Bandhan,” she said.

She lauded Samskruti Foundation, a NGO based in Hyderabad, for organising the programme. She said that the country is safe because of the soldiers.

The NGO said that it is making efforts to preserve and promote Bharatiya culture and ethos. The Governor tied rakhi to soldiers and others on the occasion.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | 'Smile, please': ISRO releases Vikram's image clicked by Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover

ALSO READ | 'The best is coming soon...': ISRO says Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan to uncover Moon's secrets