'The best is coming soon...': ISRO says Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan to uncover Moon's secrets

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ISRO Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday shared a new update on Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover. Taking to X, ISRO said that the rover is now on its way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. The space agency said that Pragyan Rover and Vikram Lander are in touch and they are in good health.

"Hello, earthlings! This is #Chandrayaan3's Pragyan Rover. I hope you're doing well. I want to let everyone know that I'm on my way to uncover the secrets of the Moon. Me and my friend Vikram Lander are in touch. We're in good health. The best is coming soon...#ISRO," ISRO tweeted on the official X handle of the lunar mission.

Earlier on Monday, the ISRO said that the Chandrayaan-3's Pragyaan rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on the lunar surface. “On August 27, 2023, the Rover came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location. The Rover was commanded to retrace the path. It's now safely heading on a new path."

ISRO, in a historic achievement, on August 23 (Wednesday), successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the far side of the Moon, becoming the first country in the world to achieve this milestone.

ISRO shares first data observed by Chandrayaan-3

ISRO on Sunday released the first observations from Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload on the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander. ChaSTE has measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the Moon's south pole, ISRO said in its latest statement. The space agency said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that ChaSTE has a 'temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface.' The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.

ISRO has released a graph that shows the variation of lunar surface temperature with depth. The probe recorded the temperature variations of the lunar surface and near-surface at various depths. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 has produced the first temperature-depth profile of the Moon’s south pole.

Union Cabinet adopted resolution

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet today (August 29) adopted a resolution hailing the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface, saying the success of the mission is a victory not just for the ISRO but a symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Rover came across a crater, now heading on a new path, says ISRO

Also Read: Cabinet adopts resolution hailing landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon: Key decisions of meet

Read More Science News