'Smile, please': ISRO releases Vikram's image clicked by Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday released new pictures of Chandrayaan-3 Mission. According to ISRO, Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander on Wednesday morning. The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam)." The NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).

ISRO on Tuesday said that the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements.

Meanwhile, Vikram Lander has completed a week on Moon. India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as 'Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day’, Modi had said.

