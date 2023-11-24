'Our CM will be from backward community': Amit Shah if BJP wins Telangana | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to India TV ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana then its chief minister will be from the backward community.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Amit Shah said that the key contest in the state is going to be between BJP and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) while Congress is nowhere.

The Home Minister further said that the BJP will revoke Muslim reservation in the state and divide it among the OBC and Tribal communities if they are voted to power in the upcoming Assembly election.

Taking a dig at the ruling BRS, earlier TRS, Amit Shah said that the BJP has been getting 20 per cent votes since the time when KCR's party didn't even exist in the state.

Polling in the state will take place on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 along with the results of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

