Telangana poll: Big boost to BRS as Election Commission allows disbursal of Rythu Bandhu aid to farmers

Telangana Assembly Elections: In a big boost to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission has given a green signal to the K Chandrashekar Rao government in the state to disburse the financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, an investment support to farmers, before November 28.

In a communication on Friday, the EC said, “The Commission has no objection to disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount and has further directed that the DBT scheme will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State."

70 lakh farmers will benefit through Rythu Bandhu initiative

According to a government release, due to bank holidays on November 25, 26, and 27, along with the Election Commission directive prohibiting the distribution of Rythu Bandhu aid on November 29 and 30, the government has decided to transfer funds directly to the farmers' bank accounts through the online Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method.

The State Agriculture Department noted that 70 lakh farmers will benefit through the Rythu Bandhu initiative in this Yasangi (rabi) season.

Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

