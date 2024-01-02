Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu advocates energy policy for investment boost

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFDSB Telangana Minister for Industries Sridhar Babu during a meeting.

Telangana's Minister for Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, emphasised the necessity for the state government to formulate an energy policy to enhance investment prospects in the sector. Speaking on Tuesday, Minister Babu highlighted the pivotal role such a policy would play in attracting investments to the state, expressing concerns about the current absence of a dedicated framework.

Additionally, Minister Sridhar Babu revealed that a small delegation, led by Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy, is set to participate in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting scheduled for January 15–19 in Davos, Switzerland.

While addressing the media, the minister conveyed the Congress government's commitment to continuing the "good policies" initiated by the previous BRS government. However, he hinted at potential modifications to align with current needs.

Minister Babu underscored the critical need for an energy policy, citing the success of states like Karnataka, which has a dedicated energy policy attracting significant investments. He shared that discussions on this matter have already taken place with Chief Minister Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, hinting at its potential development in the future.

Highlighting the state's priority, Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized attracting substantial investments to Telangana while safeguarding the state's interests. He affirmed the government's positive stance toward industrialists and technocrats willing to invest in the state, pledging to provide necessary infrastructure support.

