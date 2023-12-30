Pawan Kalyan pens letter to PM Modi over fraud housing scheme in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena President and popular actor Pawan Kalyan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to take action on the alleged fraud over the construction and distribution of the housing for the poor in Andhra Pradesh.

Kalyan claimed in the five-page letter that the state under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy was allegedly involved in a scam amounting to Rs 35,141 crores in land acquisition process.

The letter also laid stress on the misappropriation of thousands of crores of public funds by the YCP-led government. He emphasised how the state government has wasted thousands of crores of rupees of public money.

Accusng the YSR government, he wrote, "The swindling in the name of land acquisition has been so high that a ruling party legislator himself sought an inquiry by the state Vigilance and Enforcement Department but the government turned a blind eye."

He further added, "The YSRC government in Andhra Pradesh launched the 'Pedalandariki illu' (houses for all poor) scheme with the promise of constructing over 30 lakh houses across the state. As a first step, it sought to distribute house sites (one cent each in rural and 1.5 cents in urban) to as many as 29,51,858 (women) beneficiaries. In reality, however, only 21,87,985 women were eventually given house site pattas (titles). While 28,554.64 acres of government land was converted into house sites, another 25,374.66 acres was purportedly acquired from private persons."

On illegal land acquisition he said, "The Jagan government had been consistently inconsistent over the number of house sites distributed to women beneficiaries, the extent of land acquired and the amount of money spent for the purpose as it came out with conflicting numbers with regularity. The Jagan regime has been claiming that 30 lakh houses are being constructed for the poor. But, as per its own official records, the number of houses being built in the 17,005 so-called JAGANANNA LAYOUTS is only 12,09,022 under different components."

ALSO READ | Telangana elections: PM Modi shares dais with Pawan Kalyan, says Congress is 'C' team of BRS

ALSO READ | Telangana Assembly elections: NDA allies BJP, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena reach agreement for polls