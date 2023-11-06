Telangana Assembly polls: NDA allies BJP, Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena reach agreement, seat-sharing formula soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pawan Kalyan with Amit Shah

Telangana Assembly polls: The BJP and actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, who are both NDA partners, have decided to contest the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls together, BJP MP K Laxman said on Sunday (November 5) adding that the aim of both parties is to see Narendra Modi return as the Prime Minister in 2024. The details of the seat-sharing formula between the allies would be officially announced soon, he added. The development comes after Laxman and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy held talks with Kalyan and another Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar, on Saturday.

"We will contest together in the state. The aim and aspiration of the two parties is to see Narendra Modi ji becoming Prime Minister again," Laxman said while speaking to the reporters.

Kalyan has previously announced that his party would fully support the leadership of the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha elections as well, he said.

What did the party say?

A release from Jana Sena on Saturday quoted Kalyan as saying that his party is mulling contesting from 32 Assembly seats in Telangana. It further added that the party held talks with the BJP as an ally in the NDA and that the deliberations on the seats to be contested by Jana Sena have reached the final stages.

Jana Sena, has however, decided to go together with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in the Andhra Pradesh’s Assembly polls.

Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

