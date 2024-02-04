Counterfeit currency racket inspired by 'Farzi' web series unearthed in Hyderabad; Two apprehended | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Police busted a counterfeit currency circulating racket and arrested two people.

The Telangana Police successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation inspired by the 'Farzi' web series, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Laxminarayana, identified as the prime accused, had amassed 810 fake Rs. 500 notes for circulation. The authorities also seized crucial equipment, including printers and scanners, during the operation. Laxminarayana, previously involved in a gold cheating case, revealed that his inspiration to produce fake currency arose from the 'Farzi' web series.

Anjaneyulu, the Police Inspector of Allapur Police Station, shared insights into the case, emphasising that Laxminarayana's motivation to produce counterfeit currency was fueled by the narrative portrayed in the web series. Additionally, it was disclosed that Laxminarayana's associate, Pranay, had already circulated fake notes worth Rs. 3,00,000 before their arrest. Both accused individuals have been taken into custody and placed under judicial remand.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team, in collaboration with the Allapur police, executed the arrests of V Laxminarayana (37) and E Pranay Kumar (26), both hailing from Warangal and residing in different areas within the city. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team intervened and apprehended the duo.

Laxminarayana, having procured a printer, laptop, and other essential tools, engaged in the production of counterfeit currency within the confines of his residence. Subsequently, he approached Pranay Kumar, outlining a plan to circulate the fake currency in the market. The duo aimed to exchange the counterfeit notes at a ratio of 1:4, seeking potential buyers. However, their plans were thwarted when the Special Operations Team received information, leading to their apprehension.

The police confiscated counterfeit currency amounting to Rs. 4.05 lakh, along with the printer, laptop, and inks used in the production process. The Inspector of the Special Operations Team in Balanagar, SOT, Balanagar, Inspector SOT Balanagar, underscored that both individuals were caught as they actively sought buyers for their counterfeit notes.

