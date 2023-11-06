Telangana CM KCR's helicopter makes emergency landing after technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addresses the media.

A helicopter transporting Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao encountered technical difficulties during an election rally this morning. Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely after a prompt diversion. The incident unfolded shortly after takeoff from the Chief Minister's residence near Hyderabad, en route to Devarakadra, approximately 130 kilometers away from the state capital.

In a commendable display of quick thinking, the pilot rerouted the helicopter back to the Chief Minister's farmhouse merely 20 minutes after departure, averting any potential mishap, as per official reports. An official statement praised the alert pilot for successfully bringing the chopper to a secure landing at CM KCR's farm.

To ensure the continuation of his campaign activities, an alternative helicopter was swiftly arranged by the aviation company, enabling Chief Minister KCR to proceed with his electoral rally in Devarakadra, scheduled for this afternoon.

This incident bears resemblance to a recent episode involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who experienced a similar setback earlier this year. In that instance, a government plane he was aboard returned to the airport just 24 minutes after takeoff due to a technical glitch. The Chief Minister was en route to Delhi from Vijayawada to participate in a preparatory meeting for the Global Investors' Conference.