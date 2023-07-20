Telangana BJP leaders placed under house arrest ahead of G Kishan Reddy’s visit to inspect 2 BHK homes

Follow us on Image Source : RAMCHANDER RAO/TWITTER Former BJP MLC Ramchander Rao placed under house arrest.

Several Telangana BJP leaders were placed under house arrest on Thursday ahead of a visit by a 60-member delegation led by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Bata Singaram village near Hyderabad to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme. The leaders who have been placed under house arrest include BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLC Ramachandra Rao.

Police also detained other BJP leaders who were trying to head towards Bata Singaram from other places. The delegation of 60 leaders of the BJP was to be headed by Reddy. However, the police placed the BJP leaders under house arrest to prevent them from leaving for the village.

G Kishan Reddy condemn arrests

BJP leader G Kishan Reddy condemned the arrests and said it exposed the tyrannical rule of K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Taking to Twitter, he said, "The house arrest of Telangana BJP leaders ahead of the visit to the housing construction site at Batasingaram Village in RR dist, Telangana is highly condemnable. It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voice has become the hallmark of KCR govt.”

BJP, which has been targeting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government over the delay in the construction of double-bedroom houses, had planned a visit by its leaders to one of the housing projects in a village in Rangareddy district.

