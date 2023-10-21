Telangana Assembly elections: CM KCR confident of winning 95-105 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Gajwel: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed confidence in Bharat Rashtra Samithi winning with majority in the upcoming Assembly polls and securing between 95 and 105 seats in the 119-member house.

KCR was addressing a constituency-level BRS meeting in Gajwel which he represents in the legislative assembly, on Friday.

Claiming that although Telangana’s economic growth had declined due to demonetisation in 2016 and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the “youngest state of the country achieved great heights in development through many hardships and sacrifices”.

He said that the state has reached a critical stage in its growth and the BRS should return to power again for the development to continue and urged the people to work hard to ensure the victory of party candidates with huge majority, a press release issued last night said, quoting Rao.

“We should not be satisfied with the present growth and achievements. Striving for excellence is a continuous process and we should provide good quality of life to people,” he said.

KCR assures further development

The Chief Minister said that the people of Gajwel presented him with a "wonderful victory" for two consecutive times, adding that the constituency has witnessed development. He said that he would work for its further growth.

Observing that groundwater levels have fallen in all parts of India, Rao said that in Telangana, however, they have increased and that studies have revealed that the construction of Kaleshwaram project and the Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar reservoirs helped improve ground water levels in the state.

Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest with the BJP and Congress also putting in efforts to oust the KCR government from power.

(With PTI inputs)