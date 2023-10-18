BRS's K Kavitha dubs Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi', invites him to taste 'Ankapur Chicken' as a Tourist

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A leader of the BRS party K Kavitha Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During a press conference in Bodhan, K Kavitha, a leader of the BRS party, referred to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as "Election Gandhi." She urged him to visit Telangana as a tourist, savor the local delicacy of 'Ankapur chicken,' and then depart. Kavitha's comments came ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Nizamabad during a three-day bus yatra.

"There is an atmosphere of elections in Telangana...Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are coming here today. They are giving guarantees and making false promises. They never do what the Congress party says...I would call Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi' because he visits the state only during elections..."

Kavitha expressed her concerns about the potential divisive impact of Rahul Gandhi's words and questioned his motive for visiting Telangana. She alleged that he had not contributed to the state's development and was not involved in Telangana's progress.

She stated, "You have no place in Telangana. That is why Mr. Rahul ji, we want to call you only 'Election Gandhi,' not Rahul Gandhi. This (name Rahul Gandhi) does not suit you when you come to Telangana. When you come to Nizamabad, have Ankapur chicken, which is very popular here. We welcome you to come here as a tourist and please go. Thank you so much."

She urged Rahul Gandhi not to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Telangana and emphasised the importance of communal harmony in the state.

Kavitha highlighted an instance of communal harmony, citing how Muslims in Hyderabad had postponed their Milad Un Nabi procession to coincide with Ganesh idol immersion day. She attributed this harmony to the peace and stability in Telangana, which has attracted investments to the state.

Moreover, Kavitha accused the Congress of failing to provide even drinking water to the people during the 65 years it ruled the region in the past.

