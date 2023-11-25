Telangana Assembly elections: Asaduddin Owaisi alleges RSS working for Congress to ensure AIMIM’s defeat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana Assembly polls: Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday (November 24) claimed that “people of RSS have come from the national capital and are working for Congress” to ensure defeat of the AIMIM candidate in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. The AIMIM chief’s remarks came while addressing an election rally in Hyderabad's Nampally assembly constituency for the party candidate Majeed Hussain.

"To ensure AIMIM candidate Majeed Hussain doesn't win in this election, RSS people have come from Delhi and are working for the Congress party. They (RSS) have decided that they will support the Congress candidate openly and the BJP's candidate is sitting in his home," Owaisi claimed.

Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Owaisi slams BJP and Congress

The AIMIM chief further said that both BJP and Congress did not like it when he “exposed” that the Triple Talaq law, which was passed by the Parliament in August 2019, would be used “against Muslim women”.

Owaisi’s brother booked

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was booked for allegedly threatening a police official. Owaisi on Tuesday (November 21) threatened a police inspector who asked him to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct, and stressed that he will speak further and nobody can dare to stop him. The incident took place while Owaisi was addressing an election rally in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad.

During his rally, Owaisi was interrupted by the police inspector to stop his speech, after which the AIMIM leader approached the officer and held an argument. He returned to the microphone and said that nobody is born who can stop him from speaking further.

"Inspector sahab, ye ghadi hai mere paas…Phir chaliye. (I have a watch… then leave). Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I'll address five minutes, Nobody can dare to stop me. If I give a signal then you'll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I'm saying they come like this to weaken us," Owaisi said, drawing cheer from the crowd.

Notably, Akbaruddin is an assembly poll candidate from the Chandrayangutta constituency.

The seat has been a stronghold of the AIMIM, with the party winning from this segment in the last two Assembly elections - in 2014 and 2018.

