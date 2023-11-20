Telangana Assembly Election: BJP to revoke 4 per cent Muslim reservation, declares Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public gathering in Jagtial, Telangana, announced significant policy proposals, sparking discussions on political dynamics in the state. Shah declared that if the BJP comes to power, the party intends to revoke the 4% Muslim reservation and allocate those quotas among SC, ST, and OBC communities. He emphasized the party's commitment to ending what he referred to as "dynasty politics" in Telangana.

In contrast, Shah asserted that the BJP is undeterred by Owaisi and plans to commemorate Hyderabad Redemption Day as a state event. Shah criticised Owaisi's alleged politics of appeasement and made a symbolic reference to the election symbol of KCR's party, TRS, highlighting that they lack control of the political "steering."

Shah also laid out key promises related to agricultural policies, stating that the BJP aims to procure paddy at Rs. 3100 per quintal. Additionally, the party plans to bear the crop insurance premium and cover medical expenses up to Rs. 10 lakhs. Promising significant employment opportunities, Shah announced plans to provide government jobs for 2.5 lakh youth in Telangana over the next five years.

In a move appealing to sentiments, Shah concluded by promising free darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the residents of Telangana if the BJP is elected to power. These announcements indicate a strategic blend of political, economic, and cultural appeals by the BJP in its bid for influence in the region.