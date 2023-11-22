Telangana: Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for threatening police inspector during rally in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi faced controversy as he openly threatened a police inspector during a rally in Hyderabad, raising concerns about potential violations of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the November 30 assembly election in Telangana. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the brother of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was observed scolding the police inspector and gesturing toward his watch, indicating displeasure with the official's interruption.

"Inspector saab, I have a watch. Please go from here," remarked Akbaruddin Owaisi as he moved from the podium, seemingly instructing the police official to leave.

Once back on the stage, Owaisi asserted that no one could prevent him from addressing the crowd. He even suggested that if he signaled, the crowd would force the police officer to leave. "Do you think I became weak if I faced knives and bullets? There is a lot of courage in me. Five minutes are remaining, and I will speak for five minutes. No one can stop me. If I give a signal that you need to run away, shall we do so?" he declared.

Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting from the Chandrayangutta constituency, a stronghold he has represented since 1999.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against the AIMIM leader under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an inquiry by the Election Commission (EC) into the incident, questioning why his brother was asked to stop speaking at the rally. Permission was granted till 10 pm. But five minutes before the permitted time, you (police) climbed on the stage and asked to stop the meeting. We demand the EC to inquire into the incident as to why he (Akbaruddin Owaisi) was asked to stop his rally," Asaduddin Owaisi emphasised.

BJP reacts

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy responds to Akbaruddin's alleged threat to a police officer during a public rally in Hyderabad. Reddy asserted, "Upon BJP assuming power, decisive actions will be taken against individuals engaging in such behavior, leading to their imprisonment."

