Sircilla Election Result 2023: Will KCR's son and Telangana minister KTR script history?

Sircilla Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: KT Rama Rao (KTR) - son of Telangana Chief Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) who is considered the successor of the BRS chief - is contesting from Sircilla. The Telangana minister - who won the seats in the last two assembly elections- 2014 and 2018 - is striving to make a hat-trick on the seat. Sircilla is constituency number 29 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. The Sircilla Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023, in Sircilla.

Candidates in Sircilla:

Telangana Cabinet Minister and KCR's son KT Rama Rao (KTR) from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KK Mahender Reddy from the Congress party and Rani Rudrama Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the three important candidates in the Sircilla constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Pittala Bhoomesh, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Kesugani Parameshwari, Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party's Konda Ravi Kanth, India Praja Bandhu Party's Dosala Chandram Pyramid Party of India's (PPI) D Devaiah, All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Pathipaka Suresh, Aabaad Party's Ragula Ramulu, Republican Party of India's (Athawale) Reddymalla Srinivas, Vidhyarthula Rajakiya Party's Lagishetty Srinivas and 9 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Sircilla in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) won the Sircilla seat by defeating Congress candidate Konduru Ravinder Rao with a margin of 53,004 votes. In 2018, TRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy with a margin of 89,009 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Sircilla?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boinapally was leading from the Sircilla constituency. TRS candidate Vinod Kumar Boinapally was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

