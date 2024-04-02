Secunderabad Lok Sabha elections likely to witness triangular contest, G Kishan Reddy eyes repeat of 2019 win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Triangular fight in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency

Secunderabad Lok Sabha elections: Secunderabad is one of the swing seats in Telangana. Since 1991, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been putting up a tough fight against Congress. The BJP won the seat five times, while Congress bagged it thrice since the emergence of the saffron party in the Secunderabad constituency in 1991. BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya first time won the seat for his party in 1991. Haryana Governor and former Union Minister Dattatreya had represented it four times between 1991 and 2019.

Candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024

KCR's BRS fielded T Padma Rao Goud and Congress pit Danam Nagender against BJP's sitting MP and contender G Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy eyes repeat of 2019 win

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy would be hoping for a second straight victory as he enters the fray again from the Secunderabad constituency.

Reddy had contested the parliament elections for the first time in 2019 and romped home with over 60,000 votes against his nearest BRS rival Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, a political novice then.

The Secunderabad parliamentary constituency comprises the assembly segments of Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanatnagar and Nampally - all part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

BRS dominates in assembly elections in the region

The BRS had won all the assembly constituencies, except Nampally, in the Legislative Assembly elections held in December 2023. The AIMIM had won the Nampally assembly segment.

However, the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the BJP.

Voters in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency

The prestigious constituency is home to Telangana natives, including Muslims. The Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency also comprises people from other states in the country in substantial numbers. It is the headquarters of the South Central Railway and the serving and retired railway employees form a considerable part of the population in the constituency.

The voters of Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency include citizens engaged in a variety of professions -- government and private sector employees, industrial workmen, petty traders and daily wage labourers to big corporate houses.

The BJP in Telangana is fighting the Lok Sabha polls without any alliances. It won four seats in the 2019 general elections. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats and the state goes to polls on May 13.

Also read: Haridwar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress’ Virender Rawat up against former BJP CM Trivendra Singh Rawat