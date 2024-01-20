Private firm CEO dies in freak accident during company's silver jubilee celebrations in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/SANJAY SHAH Sanjay Shah

The CEO of a private company died while another official was injured in a freak accident during the silver jubilee celebrations of the company at Ramoji Film City in Telangana’s Hyderabad, the police said on Friday. During the celebrations on Thursday evening, the company's CEO Sanjay Shah and his colleague entered into an iron cage, which was to be lowered from a height, when the iron chain supporting it broke on one side, and both of them fell, they said.

The duo were rushed from the hospital but Shah succumbed while undergoing treatment, and his colleague's condition is serious, police said.

A case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another official of the company.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)