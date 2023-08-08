Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide', second incident in three months

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A 17-year-old student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) also known as IIIT Basar has allegedly died by suicide, police said. The institute is located in Nirmal district in Telangana.

The 17-year-old was a student of Pre-University Course-I, was found hanging in the hostel room on the university campus, police said.

According to reports, the student may have developed homesickness which led him to end his life, a cop said. The student is a native of Sangareddy district.

He joined the pre-university course just a week ago and it seems that he was feeling lonely, officials said. However, no suicide note has been found.

Further investigation into the case is underway. This is the second incident in two months.

Earlier on June 13, a girl student of the Pre-University Course-I was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity campus, police said.

