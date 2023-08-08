Why are schools closed in Punjab tomorrow on August 9? Know the reason here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools in Punjab will remain shut tomorrow on August 9

School closure news, School closed in Punjab, Punjab Schools Bandh News: The Punjab state government has decided to close all schools on August 9, 2023, in response to a bandh appeal from the Dalit and Christian communities in the state. The communities called for a bandh in solidarity with violent clashes in Manipur.

What are the timings of Punjab Bandh?

The Dalit and Christian communities will jointly organise this state wise bandh on August 9. Today, August 7, both communities organised a press conference at Press Club of Jalandhar and formed the Manipur Insaf Morcha, as well as announced the Punjab Bandh. The president of Manipur Insaf Morcha, Surjit Thapar stated that the movement would be conducted from 9 AM to 5 PM on August 9.

All schools will remain closed tomorrow on August 9, as per media reports

According to the media reports, The state government has decided to close schools tomorrow, August 9, in the interest of ensuring the safety of the students. The decision aims to prevent any untoward incident and protect the well being of the students.

Why this bandh is happening in the state?

The reason of this protest is a distressing incident that came to light via a video shot on May 4. The video showed two ladies from different communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a group of men. The bandh campaign is a reaction to the May 3 outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur. The violence happened after hill districts planned a "Tribal Solidarity March" to protest the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The bandh campaign resonates as a powerful demand for justice and awareness.