Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet extended till August 11 in Nuh | Details

Haryana violence : The suspension on mobile internet services, currently in place in Nuh district, has been extended till midnight of August 11 (Friday), an official statement informed on Tuesday.

The internet ban has been extended in view of the violence that took place in Nuh on July 31 over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state.

Earlier on Saturday (August 5), the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet service in Nuh and Palwal districts till August 8 (Tuesday).

Curfew imposed on Nuh to be relaxed for 4 hours

The Haryana government relaxed the curfew for four hours in violence-hit Nuh on August 9 (Wednesday). The curfew will be lifted from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Image Source : INDIA TV/ABHAY PARASHARThe Haryana government relaxed the curfew for four hours in violence-hit Nuh on Wednesday.

A curfew has been in place in Nuh since July 31 when clashes broke out in the region between two religious groups.

Haryana Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

Earlier today a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

Citing curfew imposed in the area and security concerns for the delegation, a senior police officer said the delegation was stopped at Rojka Meo village and were stopped from entering villages affected by the communal clashes in the district.

The delegation returned after that, police said.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda said they wanted to listen to the problems of affected people in Nuh city and send out a message of peace.

Six people died in Nuh violence

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.

