Hyderabad: Massive fire erupts at under-construction secretariat building; no casualties reported

Hyderabad fire: A massive fire broke out inside an under-construction secretariat building in Telangana's capital Hyderabad on Friday morning. According to reports, at least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, February 2, a fire had erupted at a godown in Hyderabad. According to reports, the blaze first erupted inside the godown in the Chikkadpally area, subsequently spreading to adjoining premises where an office was partially burnt.

Further, the fire also destroyed tents and other decorative items supplied for marriages and other functions. "There was no loss of human lives and no one was injured in the incident," a senior police official told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)