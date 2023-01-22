Sunday, January 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Telangana
  4. Hyderabad
  5. Hyderabad: Electric car catches fire in parking lot, spreads to other vehicles

Hyderabad: Electric car catches fire in parking lot, spreads to other vehicles

The fire that erupted from the electric car spread to five other vehicles in the parking lot in which three cars were burned down to ashes and two others had partially damaged, inspector B Prasada Rao informed.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2023 9:26 IST
Multiple vehicles burned down to ashes after an electric
Image Source : ANI Multiple vehicles burned down to ashes after an electric car caught fire in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: At least three cars were burned down to ashes after an electric car, that was parked at Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition, caught fire on Saturday.

The fire that erupted from the electric car spread to five other vehicles in the parking lot in which three cars were burned down to ashes and two others had partially damaged, inspector B Prasada Rao informed.

The cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet.

ALSO READ BMW recalls over 14,000 electric cars over crash risk

ALSO READ Maruti Suzuki India to launch its first electric car in 2025

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana and Hyderabad Section

Top News

Related Hyderabad News

Latest News