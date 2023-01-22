Hyderabad: Electric car catches fire in parking lot, spreads to other vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Multiple vehicles burned down to ashes after an electric car caught fire in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: At least three cars were burned down to ashes after an electric car, that was parked at Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition, caught fire on Saturday.

The fire that erupted from the electric car spread to five other vehicles in the parking lot in which three cars were burned down to ashes and two others had partially damaged, inspector B Prasada Rao informed.

The cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet.

