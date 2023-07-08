Hyderabad: Know about projects worth Rs 6,100 crore to be unveiled by PM Modi in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi lands in Telangana to launch projects worth ₹ 6,100 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Telangana and is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for several crucial infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal, according to official sources. The Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for the railway wagon manufacturing unit in Kazipet as part of the program. The construction of Kazipet will cost more than Rs 500 crore.

Wagon production will be increased at the modern manufacturing facility. An official statement referenced that this improvement will add to the age of nearby businesses open doors and the advancement of ancillary units in the surrounding areas.

Know about the projects

The Prime Minister will lay the groundwork for 176 kilometers of National Highway (NH) projects in Warangal, Telangana. These include: a) Mancherial - Warangal segment of Nagpur-Vijayawada Hall and (b) Upgradation of Karimnagar - Warangal part of NH-563.

Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor

The 108 km long Mancherial - Warangal part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km. This will reduce the travel time between the two urban areas. Additionally, it will reduce congestion on National Highway (NH) 44 and NH-65. The project is expected to be finished at a cost of Rs 3440 crore.

The section will link Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh with other states. The movement distance between Nagpur and Vijayawada will be decreased by 178 km, and saves time and cost. The multi-modular availability with significant rail route stations, air terminals, and seaports will be taken to the next level. The optimistic and triba districts will get a lift in, generally speaking, monetary development.

Karimnagar – Warangal section

The existing configuration of two lanes on the 68-kilometer stretch of NH-563 between Karimnagar and Warangal will be replaced with four lanes. This will help in further developing the network to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Uber Material Park, and SEZ at Warangal. The project is expected to be finished at a cost of Rs. 2150 crore.

When it's finished, the stretch will make it easier, safer, and faster to get to a variety of historic, religious, and tourist destinations. Additionally, it will serve as a shortcut to major cities. Opportunities for employment and self-employment will be created on a larger scale as a result of the project.

