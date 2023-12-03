Goshamahal Election Result 2023: Will BJP's lone Telangana MLA T Raja Singh retain his seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goshamahal Election Result 2023

Goshamahal Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh, the only lone of the saffron party in Telangana, is contesting from his home constituency - Goshamahal. He won the seat in the last two assembly elections - 2014 and 2018. Goshmahal is constituency number 65 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Hyderabad district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Goshamahal Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Goshamahal.

Candidates in Goshamahal:

T Raja Singh from BJP, Nand Kishore Vyas from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Mogili Sunitha from the Congress party are the three important candidates in the Goshamahal constituency.

Janata Congress candidate Khaja Mansoor, Jai Maha Bharath Party's (JMBP) Priya Sahu, All India Majlis-E-Inquilab-E-Millat's Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's (BCYP) Mekala Vivek Yadav, Socialist Party's (India) BV Ramesh Babu, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Linga Swamy Singaram, Praja Ektha Party's B Srinivas, Navarang Congress Party's Shaik Mohd Kaleemuddin and 10 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Goshamahal in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, BJP candidate T Raja Singh won the Goshamahal seat by defeating Congress candidate M Mukesh Goud with a margin of 46,793 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate T Raja Singh again won the seat by defeating TRS candidate Prem Singh Rathore with a margin of 17,734 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Goshamahal?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao was leading from the Goshamahal constituency. BJP candidate Dr Bhagavanth Rao was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

