BREAKING: Election Commission orders suspension of Telangana DGP for model code violation

Amid the ongoing counting of votes, the Election Commission of India has ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP for model code violation, reports said on Sunday. In Telangana, the Congress is leading in 63 seats, the BRS in 40, the BJP in eight, and the CPI is leading in one.

Revanth Reddy, who is the front-runner for the CM's post, assured that the government will work to help the poor and take Telangana ahead on the path of development. Alleging that democratic values were undermined by the BRS government, the TPCC chief said the Congress will work to revive the same and will be in the forefront of protecting human rights.

He recalled that it was on December 3, 2009, when Srikanta Chary laid down his life for Telangana, adding that the mandate given by the people of state on December 3, 2023 is a fitting tribute to him. Revanth Reddy also thanked BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao for congratulating the Congress on its election victory, and assured that the party will respect the opposition parties and take them along in running the government. He hoped that BRS would show the same spirit in the future.