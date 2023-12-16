BJP to go solo in Telangana in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not forge alliance with any party. The development comes after the party’s show in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in the state where it won eight seats and increased its vote share. The BJP had contested the Assembly polls in alliance with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

G Kishan Reddy’s message to the party workers

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday (December 15) asked the party workers to be prepared for the Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May next year. In the November 30 Assembly polls, the BJP had allied with JSP which contested in eight seats but lost all of them. On the contrary, the BJP ran on 111 seats out of 119 in the state and won eight seats.

BJP increases its vote percentage

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP had won only one seat and increased the number to three after winning two seats in the by-elections. The party secured votes in the double figures in the 2023 Assembly elections, also doubling its vote share from 6.98 per cent in 2018 to nearly 14 per cent this year. BJP had got 19.45 percent votes in 2019 general elections and won 4 out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

BJP went solo in 2019 polls as well

The BJP won the 2019 general elections in Telangana alone and this was the highest number of seats won by the party in two decades. In united Andhra Pradesh, the BJP won four seats in 1998 and seven seats in 1999. In 2014, the BJP won one seat when Bandaru Dattatreya emerged victorious from Secunderabad. With an impressive performance in the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP not only retained the Secunderabad seat but also won Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad.