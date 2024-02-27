Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube down for more than 20 minutes- What went wrong

YouTube, a free video-sharing platfrom has been unresponsive for a while. The news surfaced when several users raised concerns over social media and on Downdetector, which is a real-time outage monitoring and alerting platform. The outrage surfaced at around 3 PM IST, and almost 100 users reported about the issues.

YouTube down for more than 20 minutes- What went wrong

What went wrong?

According to Downdetector, 80 per cent of users started facing problems in watching videos and uploading them on YouTube, by around 3 PM IST. However, it is not clear whether only Indian users are facing this problem of YouTube or global users are facing this problem.

It was on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the users and content creators wrote about the concerning issue.

A user of X wrote: "Any YouTube Server Down or any other issues please clarify. I go live and upload shorts but nothing shown in channel and yt studio." The user highlighted the hashtags of Youtube Down, Youtube Creators and Youtube India.

Image Source : FILETweets

By the time of writing, no specific statement from Youtube has been out yet.

