YouTube down for more than 20 minutes- What went wrong?

YouTube, a free video-sharing platfrom has been unresponsive for a while. The news surfaced when several users raised concerns over social media and on Downdetector, which is a real-time outage monitoring and alerting platform. The outrage surfaced at around 3 PM IST, and almost 100 users reported about the issues.
What went wrong?
According to Downdetector, 80 per cent of users started facing problems in watching videos and uploading them on YouTube, by around 3 PM IST. However, it is not clear whether only Indian users are facing this problem of YouTube or global users are facing this problem.
It was on X (formerly known as Twitter), where the users and content creators wrote about the concerning issue.
A user of X wrote: "Any YouTube Server Down or any other issues please clarify. I go live and upload shorts but nothing shown in channel and yt studio." The user highlighted the hashtags of Youtube Down, Youtube Creators and Youtube India.
By the time of writing, no specific statement from Youtube has been out yet.
