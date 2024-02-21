YouTube adds new channel pages on its TV app for creators

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube

YouTube, a Google-owned platform for video streaming has unveiled a new look for creators' channels on its TV app, intending to improve the user experience and make content more accessible on the big screen. The new features come with the ability to play a mix of video content along with a more modern layout and improved action buttons.

YouTube said that in its video announcing changes to creators' pages, the update focuses on offering a more immersive layout and easier access to Subscribe.

The new design comes after the company revealed new data indicating that top creators who spend the majority of their watch time on TVs had grown more than 400 per cent in the past three years.

In a blog post, Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube said, "Viewers want everything in one place, from a live sports game to the BBC to Khan Academy and NikkieTutorials. And they’re watching YouTube the way we used to sit down together for traditional TV shows -- on the biggest screen in the home with friends and family."

According to the company, views of YouTube Shorts on connected TVs have increased by over 100 per cent from January to September 2023.

The company also noted that viewers globally now watch more than 1 billion hours on average of YouTube content on their TVs every day.

Nielsen, the global leader in insights, data and analytics, has crowned YouTube as the number-one streaming platform in the US by watch time for one full year.

