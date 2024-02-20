Realme 12+ 5G set to launch in March: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : X (REALME GLOBAL) Realme 12 Plus 5G

Realme has recently launched two new smartphones- 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ 5G in the Indian market, and now the tech player is set to come up with yet another handset under the series. Although the company has made no official announcement, based on previous launches, it is expected that the upcoming smartphone might be called the Realme 12+ 5G which is the successor to the Realme 11 series.

By the time of writing, the company teased the smartphone with the hashtag 'One More Plus' on its official X handle (@RealmeIndia. Considering that recently and already launched the Realme 12 Pro series in the Indian market, it will be interesting to see what the Realme 12+ smartphones have to offer.

As per the leaks and rumors, the Realme 12+ will come with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and for the camera, it is expected to feature a Sony LYT-600 OIS portrait shooter, along with a 120 Hz AMOLED display.

Reports have further suggested that the smartphone will come with 24 GB RAM which could be extended further and will have up to 256 GB onboard storage. The device will come with an OIS-supported triple rear camera setup on the device.

Realme 12+ is expected to come with a green faux leather finish back panel. The device looks like the Realme 12 Pro+, except that it does not have all the golden accents that you see in the Pro series.

Furthermore, Realme claims that the Realme 12+ will have 12 upgrades which was never seen before in any smartphones from the company. Rather, Realme further claims that the smartphone will feature a camera tech, which was two years ahead of the technology that has been seen in the current smartphones.

