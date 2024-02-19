Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung tops the global TV market spot for 18 years straight: Report

Samsung tops the global TV market spot for 18 years straight: Report

The company also maintained a strong presence in the market for large TVs, posting a market share of 33.9 per cent last year, driven by robust sales of the company's largest Neo QLED, its 98-inch model.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2024 19:30 IST
Samsung
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung Electronics said that it has retained its position as the top player in the global television market for the 18th consecutive year. The South Korean tech giant took up 30.1 per cent of the world TV market in terms of revenue last year (in 2023), remaining at the top since 2006.

As per Samsung Electronics, who is citing the market research firm Omdia, its flagship QLED TVs have contributed to the strong performance of the company, with sales reaching up to 8.31 million units last year (2023), Yonhap news agency reported.

Since the introduction of QLED technology in 2017, Samsung Electronics has cumulatively sold 44 million units. In the premium segment for TVs valued at USD 2,500 or higher, Samsung had a share of 60.5 per cent in 2023, up from 48.3 per cent the previous year.

The company also maintained a strong presence in the market for large TVs, posting a market share of 33.9 per cent last year, driven by robust sales of the company's largest Neo QLED, its 98-inch model.

In the OLED TV segment, Samsung Electronics accounted for 22.4 per cent of the global market in terms of revenue last year, with sales exceeding 2 million units over the past two years.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics Co. said it has maintained its leadership position in the global OLED TV market for 11 years in a row.

The South Korean home appliances maker shipped around 3 million units of OLED TVs last year, accounting for 53 per cent of the world's total shipments.

Related Stories
Samsung's Jay Y Lee found not guilty of accounting fraud and stock manipulation: Details

Samsung's Jay Y Lee found not guilty of accounting fraud and stock manipulation: Details

Samsung leads smartphone market with 18 per cent share in 2023: Report

Samsung leads smartphone market with 18 per cent share in 2023: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra repairs cost less than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Here's why

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra repairs cost less than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Here's why

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops arriving in India soon: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops arriving in India soon: What to expect

How to unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series? Guide

How to unlock Galaxy AI features on Samsung Buds via S24 series? Guide

Samsung collaborates with Princeton University to develop 6G network technology

Samsung collaborates with Princeton University to develop 6G network technology

Rumours suggest Samsung plans for a triple-fold device: What we know so far

Rumours suggest Samsung plans for a triple-fold device: What we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series: Pre-booking starts in India from February 20 onwards: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series: Pre-booking starts in India from February 20 onwards: Details here

In the large-sized OLED TV segment, in particular, LG Electronics posted a market share of 60 per cent last year on the rising popularity of wireless 97-, 83- and 77-inch models in North America and Europe.

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement