Is YouTube really slowing down due to ad blockers, or is there more to the story?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Recently, some users reported that YouTube was loading slowly for those using ad blockers. Many felt frustrated by what seemed like a push to make people pay for the service. However, a new report on Wednesday revealed that YouTube might not be to blame for the slowdown, and it's not directly tied to ad blockers.

YouTube Denies Aggressive Measures

YouTube responded to these claims, stating that its efforts to combat ad blockers aren't as aggressive as perceived. The platform clarified that the reported slowdown is not a result of its attempts to detect and prevent ad blockers.

AdBlocker Tools Identified as Culprit

Contrary to YouTube's involvement, the issue seems linked to certain ad blocker tools, specifically AdBlock and AdBlock Plus. A developer from another ad blocker platform, uBlock Origin, highlighted that a bug in AdBlock versions 5.17 and AdBlock Plus 3.22 was causing the problem. Users employing these versions on their web browsers experienced slower loading times.

The developer, Raymond Hill, assured users that their own uBlock Origin adblocker remained unaffected by the bug. Users employing uBlock Origin should not face slowdown issues on YouTube.

Fixes Rolled Out

Acknowledging the problem, the ad blocker tools AdBlock and AdBlock Plus have released updates with patches to address the bug. Users are encouraged to update their ad blocker extensions to resolve the slowdown issue.

YouTube's Stance on Ad Blocking

YouTube emphasises that blocking ads limits its ability to compensate content creators. The platform encourages users to either stop using ad blockers or opt for the Premium service which provides an ad-free experience.

Three-Strike Rule for Videos

YouTube has implemented a three-strike rule for videos, urging users to disable ad blockers. If users continue to block ads, video playback may be restricted until YouTube is whitelisted or the ad-blocking feature is disabled.

ALSO READ | Apple expands in India with new Bengaluru office: Here's everything you need to know

ALSO READ | Meta responds to users, reinstates Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets