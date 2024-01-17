Apple expands in India with new Bengaluru office: Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's new office at Bengaluru

Apple Opens New Office in Bengaluru: Apple has just announced about opening of a new office in Bengaluru, India, situated at Minsk Square. This office will be home to around 1,200 employees across its 15 floors, featuring special spaces for labs, collaboration, wellness, and a place called Caffe Macs.

According to IANS, a spokesperson from Apple mentioned that Bengaluru already hosts many talented teams working on software engineering, hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. The company designed this workspace to encourage innovation, creativity, and connection among its teams.

The interiors are crafted with locally sourced materials like stone, wood, and fabric, along with native plants adding a touch of nature. Notably, the new office follows top-notch energy conservation practices, running entirely on renewable energy and aiming for a LEED Platinum rating.

Apple, being carbon neutral since 2020 for corporate operations, has been using 100 per cent renewable energy in all its facilities since 2018. This Bengaluru office joins the existing corporate offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram, marking a significant milestone in Apple's 25-year history in India.

With almost 3,000 employees in the country, Apple collaborates with Indian suppliers, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs. The company also partners with organizations like Frank Water to contribute to environmental protection and expand access to education and employment.

Apple's Bengaluru teams engage in various aspects of the company's business, covering software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, and customer support. As India emphasises local manufacturing, Apple's assembly of iPhones in India exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in 2023, with potential higher market value depending on taxes in other countries, as per industry sources.

