Meta responds to users, reinstates Chromecast support for Quest VR headsets

Meta, the company behind the Quest VR headsets, has decided to bring back Chromecast support after discontinuing it through a recent software update. Several support executives from Meta shared this news in various threads on the community forum, addressing concerns raised by users.

The reinstatement was made possible through a software update featuring the firmware number 60.0.0.214.366, with Meta initiating the update rollout last week.

In a forum post, a Meta Community Manager stated that they have successfully restored casting from Meta Quest headsets to Chromecast. However, a note of caution accompanied the announcement, highlighting that the feature is not fully supported and might not function correctly for everyone.

The Community Manager recommended users to cast to a phone or computer for the optimal experience. Expressing gratitude for user input, Meta emphasised its commitment to refining the Meta Quest experience and exploring ways to enhance casting in the future.

Earlier this month, Meta faced backlash for discontinuing Chromecast functionality from Quest VR headsets through a software update, causing frustration among users. The decision was implemented with the build number (firmware version) 60.0 released last month.

Simultaneously, Meta has announced a price reduction for its mixed reality headset, Quest 2, and associated accessories. This decision follows the launch of Meta Quest 3 three months ago, with the 128GB version now priced at $499.99. The price adjustment aims to enhance the competitiveness and accessibility of Meta's VR headsets in the market.

