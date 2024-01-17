Apple Vision Pro to feature 3D movies from Disney Plus and beyond: Read details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Vision Pro Offers 150+ 3D Movies and Immersive Experiences

Apple recently announced exciting entertainment experiences for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, available from February 2. Priced at $3,499, users can transform any space into a personal theatre, enjoying over 150 3D movies and immersive content.

With Apple Immersive Video, users can turn any place into the best seat in the house, enjoying personal concerts, adventures, and lifelike encounters with prehistoric creatures. Apple's senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, highlighted experiences like "Encounter Dinosaurs" and landing on the moon using "Environments."

Disney Partnership

Apple Vision Pro's partnership with Disney offers users closer and more immersive experiences with beloved characters and stories. Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, expressed pride in collaborating with Apple for extraordinary new Disney experiences.

3D Movie Collection

Vision Pro users at launch can access over 150 3D movies, including favourites like Avatar: The Way of Water, Dune, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Owners will receive 3D versions of purchased movies at no extra cost. More titles, including exclusive Disney Plus content, will be revealed later.

Immersive Video Features

Apple Immersive Video presents 180-degree 3D 8K recordings with Spatial Audio for an immersive experience. Users can enjoy a curated selection of immersive films and series through the Apple TV app at no additional cost.

Streaming and Download Options

Users can download content from top streaming services, including Disney+, ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, and more. Apple Vision Pro supports downloading content for on-the-go viewing.

Vision Pro Hardware

Featuring ultra-high-resolution micro-OLED displays, Vision Pro boasts wide colour, high dynamic range, and Dolby Vision. The R1 chip streams images every 12 milliseconds, and the M2 chip ensures efficient performance. The headset supports two hours of general use, up to 2.5 hours for video playback, and all-day use with an external battery.

