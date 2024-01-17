Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event today at Apple's home turf: Check timings, how to watch, and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce Galaxy S24 series tonight

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Samsung wants you to pre-order the Galaxy S24 right after its "Unpacked 2024" event tonight in San Jose, California. The new Galaxy S24 series is crucial for Samsung, aiming to impress consumers with a "wow" factor. You can catch a preview of the upcoming Galaxy S24 models during the event. Make sure you have a good internet connection for the live stream, and India TV Tech will be live-blogging the event starting at 11:30 pm IST.

Event Details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for September 17 at 10:00 am PST or 11:30 pm IST in San Jose, California, where Apple is headquartered. While only select members can attend in person, Samsung will provide a live stream for everyone.

How to Watch?

Samsung is live-streaming the event on YouTube. You can click on the embedded link or watch directly on YouTube. Visit Samsung’s website or follow its social handles for the live stream.

What to Expect?

Samsung's Unpacked event is anticipated to reveal new smartphones in the Galaxy S series, likely introducing the Galaxy S24 lineup. Similar to the S23 series, expect three models: Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Improved displays, better cameras, and a flagship-grade processor are anticipated.

The significant change is a shift from yearly hardware upgrades to advanced AI features, which Samsung will showcase during the event. AI is expected to play a major role, demonstrating how it enhances smartphone capabilities. If you're interested in the Galaxy S24, you can pre-reserve it on Samsung’s official website ahead of tonight's launch.

