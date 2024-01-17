Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event today at Apple's home turf: Check timings, how to watch, and what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event today at Apple's home turf: Check timings, how to watch, and what to expect

AI is expected to play a major role in the event, showcasing how it will elevate smartphones. Samsung is likely to demonstrate how AI features will make the Galaxy S24 series superior.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 11:43 IST
samsung, samsung galaxy unpacked, samsung s24 series launch event, samsung ai, samsung event, tech
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event to introduce Galaxy S24 series tonight

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Samsung wants you to pre-order the Galaxy S24 right after its "Unpacked 2024" event tonight in San Jose, California. The new Galaxy S24 series is crucial for Samsung, aiming to impress consumers with a "wow" factor. You can catch a preview of the upcoming Galaxy S24 models during the event. Make sure you have a good internet connection for the live stream, and India TV Tech will be live-blogging the event starting at 11:30 pm IST.

Event Details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for September 17 at 10:00 am PST or 11:30 pm IST in San Jose, California, where Apple is headquartered. While only select members can attend in person, Samsung will provide a live stream for everyone.

How to Watch?

Samsung is live-streaming the event on YouTube. You can click on the embedded link or watch directly on YouTube. Visit Samsung’s website or follow its social handles for the live stream.

What to Expect?

Samsung's Unpacked event is anticipated to reveal new smartphones in the Galaxy S series, likely introducing the Galaxy S24 lineup. Similar to the S23 series, expect three models: Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Improved displays, better cameras, and a flagship-grade processor are anticipated. 

The significant change is a shift from yearly hardware upgrades to advanced AI features, which Samsung will showcase during the event. AI is expected to play a major role, demonstrating how it enhances smartphone capabilities. If you're interested in the Galaxy S24, you can pre-reserve it on Samsung’s official website ahead of tonight's launch.

Related Stories
Samsung launches Innovative Galaxy AI Experience Spaces for the next era

Samsung launches Innovative Galaxy AI Experience Spaces for the next era

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 new health tracking features – Ready to check your blood pressure?

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 new health tracking features – Ready to check your blood pressure?

Samsung S24 series to launch on January 17 with AI features and more | Details

Samsung S24 series to launch on January 17 with AI features and more | Details

Apple tops the slot in the global smartphone market from Samsung in 2023 - Report

Apple tops the slot in the global smartphone market from Samsung in 2023 - Report

ALSO READ | Apple Vision Pro to feature 3D movies from Disney Plus and beyond: Read details

ALSO READ | ReMarkable 2, A digital paper tablet, arrives in India: Here's everything you need to know

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News