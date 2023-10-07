YouTube and Telegram respond to Indian IT Ministry's notice on CSAM

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube and Telegram address IT Ministry's notice on child abuse material

In response to a notice from India's IT Ministry to remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or face consequences, Google-owned YouTube and encrypted messaging platform Telegram have emphasised their "zero-tolerance policy" towards CSAM and related content.

According to IANS, a spokesperson from YouTube expressed their dedication to safeguarding minors, stating that any content endangering them is unacceptable. They highlighted substantial investments in technology and teams to combat child sexual abuse online. In Q2 2023 alone, over 94,000 channels and 2.5 million videos were removed for violations of their child safety policies. YouTube pledged to continue collaborating with experts for enhanced protection.

Telegram also affirmed its commitment to upholding legal and ethical standards, particularly in cases concerning child pornography, child sexual abuse material, and related content on the Indian internet. They emphasised a "zero-tolerance policy" and swift actions, with an average response time for removal within 10-12 hours.

Both platforms stressed compliance with Section 79 of the IT Act, committing to promptly act on any reports of CSAM. They acknowledged the importance of adhering to the IT Act rules, which expect social media intermediaries to prevent criminal or harmful posts. Failure to act swiftly could result in the withdrawal of safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act.

While YouTube and Telegram promptly responded, X Corp (formerly Twitter) was yet to provide a response to the Indian government's notice.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar mentioned the importance of compliance, warning that any delay could lead to the withdrawal of safe harbor protection and legal consequences under Indian law.

