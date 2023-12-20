Yearender 2023: Top 5 Indian smart geysers of the year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Top 5 Indian Geysers of 2023

Yearender 2023: Winter is here, and so the the need for hot water for showers- meaning that Indian households are dependent on water heating solution providers. The market has been buzzing with some smart geysers, designed to ease the work. We bring to you the top 5 Indian geysers that have shined for energy efficiency, innovation, and dedication to provide warm showers even in the chilliest months like December, January and major February.

Racold Omnis Wi-Fi

Racold Omnis Wi-Fi stands out with its Wi-Fi capabilities to take control of your geyser which remotely works with the dedicated app, which ensures the hot water to get operational with the fingertips whenever it is needed. The sleek designed geyser brings a modern touch to a bathroom, making Racold a smart and stylish geyser.

Havells Adonia Storage Water Heater

This geyser is a testament to Havells' commitment to quality with the combination of style along functionality. The new geyser boasts an elegant design rapid heating technology and superior insulation, which ensures a consistent supply of hot water while optimizing energy consumption.

Bajaj New Shakti Storage Water Heater

With user-friendly features with Bajaj New Shakti Storage Water Heater is equipped with a strong and fast heating element, and has an efficient thermostat with multiple safety systems. It has been tailored for Indian households and delivers reliable performance year after year.

AO Smith HSE-SES-15 Vertical Storage Water Heater

Focusing on energy efficiency, the AO Smith HSE-SES-15 Vertical Storage Water Heater comes with a glass-coated heating element which prevents scale formation and enhances longevity, while PUF insulation ensures minimal heat loss- making the device an eco-friendly choice.

V-Guard Victo Plus Storage Water Heater

A reliable geyser comes with balanced performance and durability. It comes with a robust tank and advanced safety features to ensure that the customers have a safe hot water supply for daily needs.

This year, the mentioned geysers stand as beacons of efficiency, performance and warmth, catering the unique preferences and further ensuring every Indian household finds the perfect geyser for a more secure water heating experience which could be supportive for the years ahead.

ALSO READ: Elista unveils SmartRist E-Series with extended battery life | Details

Latest Technology News