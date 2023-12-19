Elista unveils SmartRist E-Series with extended battery life | Details

Follow us on Image Source : ELISTA Elista SmartRist E-Series

Elista, an Indian tech brand has launched a new SmartRist E-Series smartwatch which has been tailored for Gen Z consumers. This new line of smartwatches is available in three variants- SmartRist E-1, SmartRist E-2, and SmartRist E-4. The main highlight of the smartwatch is the extended battery life to cater for the evolving needs of users.

Advanced health and fitness monitoring

The new SmartRist E-Series comes with Spo2 Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, Pedometer and Sleep Monitor. These smartwatches provide users with valuable insights about the body and motivate them to achieve fitness goals.

Connectivity and compatibility

The 'Made in India' smartwatch offers an Advanced Bluetooth calling feature and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Display and battery life

The SmartRist E-1 and E-2 come with a 51.05mm (2.01-inch) IPS Display with a class-leading 600 NITS brightness (240 x 296 pixels). Both models support wireless charging and the company claims that the wearable can last for up to 15 days on a single charge.

Availability and pricing

The new SmartRist E-Series will be available through the retail network and via the Amazon India store at a starting price of Rs 1,299.

ALSO READ: Adobe terminates 20 bn dollar deal with Figma, pays USD 1 bn as termination fees

ALSO READ: Meta and ONDC join forces to empower Indian small businesses on WhatsApp |Deets here

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News