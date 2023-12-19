Meta and ONDC join forces to empower Indian small businesses on WhatsApp |Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How will ONDC and Meta support small businesses in India?

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Meta have reportedly collaborated in a strategic partnership to facilitate seamless conversational experiences for small businesses in India by using WhatsApp. This initiative involves leveraging Meta's business and technical solution providers within an ecosystem for enhanced buyer and seller interactions.

Empowering Small Businesses

ONDC will assist business solution providers to become seller apps as a part of this collaboration. This will integrate the businesses they serve into the ONDC Network to drive commerce. Also, over the next two years, the partnership further aims to digitally upskill 500,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the Meta Small Business Academy.

Meta Small Business Academy - How will it digitally upskill the businesses

The Meta Small Business Academy has aligned with Meta's commitment to upskilling 10 million small businesses in India, and it will further offer certifications to empower entrepreneurs and marketers with essential digital marketing skills and foster them for growth on Meta apps.

What is the vision of the government for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)

It will be catalyzing the government's vision of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Meta's partnership with ONDC aligns with India's rapid digital transformation. The collaboration looks forward to supporting small businesses in leveraging digital platforms for their development and growth.

Sahayak - Enhancing ONDC's WhatsApp Chatbot

Meta will extend support to Sahayak, as part of the collaboration. ONDC's WhatsApp chatbot has been designed to enhance its capabilities as the primary point of communication for customers and sellers on the ONDC platform.

WhatsApp Business App: The upskilling initiative

'WhatsApp Se Wyapaar'- Meta's earlier initiative has aimed to upskill 10 million traders across the country by using the WhatsApp Business app.

With over 200 million users across the world on the WhatsApp Business app, and more than 60% of Indian WhatsApp users engaging with business accounts, this partnership is poised to significantly impact the digital landscape for small businesses.

