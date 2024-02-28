XMail: Elon Musk's vision for a new email experience compared to Gmail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Elon Musk, the richest person globally and a forward-thinking entrepreneur, recently created a buzz in the tech world by announcing a new email service to compete with Gmail. The service, possibly named XMail, has stirred up excitement and speculation online.

Elon Musk's announcement

The news about XMail came after Nathan McGrady, a member of Elon Musk's team at X, asked about its launch date. Musk replied with just two words: "It's coming." This brief confirmation surprised many and showed Musk's intention to challenge Gmail's dominance.

What is XMail?

While details about XMail are scarce, people are guessing about its features and abilities. Some suggest that the name "X" hints at existing mail services associated with Musk's ventures. Rumours suggest that XMail might focus on privacy, faster delivery, and a simple design. However, without official confirmation, these ideas remain speculative.

Possible impact

Elon Musk's entry into the email market expands his already broad range of technological projects. Known for pushing boundaries, Musk's involvement in XMail suggests it could shake up the industry and provide users with an alternative to existing platforms.

Elon Musk's Plea to Microsoft CEO for Windows setup issue

Recently, Musk reached out to Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, with a request related to setting up new Windows PCs.

"Satya, I don’t mean to be a pest, but please allow people setting up a new Windows PC to skip creating a Microsoft account. This option disappears if the computer is connected to WiFi," Musk stated in a post on X (Formerly Twitter)

Musk asked for an option to set up a new Windows computer without needing to create a Microsoft account.

ALSO READ | MWC 2024: Day 2 highlights - From Oppo's AI smart glasses to Samsung's rollable phone, all details here

ALSO READ | National Science Day 2024: The story of Raman effect, theme, importance, and events | All details here