Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ at a starting price of Rs 5,999: Know more

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of two new smartphones in its Redmi A-series portfolio. The company has unveiled Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ which are available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The devices will go on sale starting from 23rd May (2023) at noon across e-commerce partners like Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and retail partners across the nation. Here are all the details of the new budget devices.

Redmi A2 Series: Specifications and price

6.52-inch HD+ scratch-resistant display (1600 x 720 pixel)

The device comes with a smudge-proof leather back design

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor

The device comes with a 2+1 micro SDcard slot, where the user can expand the storage by 512GB

The device runs on Android 13 Go edition

On the camera front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel AI dual camera. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies

The device supports 4G LTE (no 5G)

The device supports VoLTE and VoWifi for voice calls

The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh with a 10W charger

The device will be available in three variants- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 5,999 2GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 6,499 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 7,499



Redmi A2+ Series: Specifications and price

6.52-inch HD+ Dot Drop display (1600 x 720 HD+p)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor

On the camera front, the device comes with 8-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel front shooter

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging

The device comes with Dual SIM support and a microSD card slot

The handset comes with 4G LTE network support (no 5G)

The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack

It runs on Android 12 (Go Edition)

The device supports expandable storage of up to 1TB

The device is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 8,499

How to set up the new Redmi smartphone at home for senior citizens?

Senior citizens can avail of exclusive 'At-home service' by raising a request on 1800 103 6286 or sending a WhatsApp message on 8861826286.

