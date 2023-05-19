Friday, May 19, 2023
     
Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ at a starting price of Rs 5,999: Know more

Xiaomi launches two new budget smartphones in the Indian market- Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. The devices will start the sale on 23rd May (2023) at 12PM. Here is everything you need to know.

Image Source : INDIA TV Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+

Xiaomi India has announced the launch of two new smartphones in its Redmi A-series portfolio. The company has unveiled Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ which are available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The devices will go on sale starting from 23rd May (2023) at noon across e-commerce partners like Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home and retail partners across the nation. Here are all the details of the new budget devices.

Redmi A2 Series: Specifications and price

  • 6.52-inch HD+ scratch-resistant display (1600 x 720 pixel)
  • The device comes with a smudge-proof leather back design
  • It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor
  • The device comes with a 2+1 micro SDcard slot, where the user can expand the storage by 512GB
  • The device runs on Android 13 Go edition
  • On the camera front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel AI dual camera. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies 
  • The device supports 4G LTE (no 5G)
  • The device supports VoLTE and VoWifi for voice calls 
  • The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh with a 10W charger
  • The device will be available in three variants- 
    • 2GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 5,999
    • 2GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 6,499 
    • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 7,499

Redmi A2+ Series: Specifications and price

  • 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Drop display (1600 x 720 HD+p)
  • Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor
  • On the camera front, the device comes with 8-megapixel main shooter and a 5-megapixel  front shooter
  • The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging
  • The device comes with Dual SIM support and a microSD card slot
  • The handset comes with 4G LTE network support (no 5G)
  • The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack
  • It runs on Android 12 (Go Edition)
  • The device supports expandable storage of up to 1TB
  • The device is available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 8,499

How to set up the new Redmi smartphone at home for senior citizens?

Senior citizens can avail of exclusive 'At-home service' by raising a request on 1800 103 6286 or sending a WhatsApp message on 8861826286.

ALSO READ: BGMI mobile game to launch in India after a year-long ban: All you need to know

ALSO READ: AI tools in writing can result in bias and influence individuals' perspectives: STUDY

