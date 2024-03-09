Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Who offers more value for money?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15

Xiaomi has recently launched its Xiaomi 14 smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a compact phone and is available with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for Rs 69,999. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features Leica camera and 4,610mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone falls in the Rs 70,000 bracket and directly competes with the Apple iPhone 15. Here we have compared Xiaomi 14 with iPhone 15 for you to make an informed buying decision.

Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Performance

Xiaomi 14 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

On the other hand, the iPhone is powered by A16 Bionic chip and comes with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The iPhone 15 runs iOS 17.

Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Display

Xiaomi 14 features a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display with 1200 x 2670p resolution, a refresh up to 120Hz, 3,000 nits of brightness, and supports Dolby Vision playback. In addition to this, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2556 x 1179-pixel resolutions and 60Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 2000nits and comes with Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating.

Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Camera

The Xiaomi 14 features a triple rear camera configuration comprising a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilization. In addition to this, it features a 50-megapixel telephoto lens and another 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is capable of recording videos up to 8K@24fps, including 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG. The front camera is equipped with 32 megapixels and is perfect for taking selfies and making video calls.

iPhone 15 comes with a dual camera setup that comprises a 48MP main camera and two 12MP lenses for wide and ultra-wide shots. It is capable of shooting only

4K videos.

Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Battery

Xiaomi 14 comes with a 4,610mAh battery and also supports 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

iPhone 15 comes with a battery that offers video playback for up to 20 hours and supports only 15W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 14 vs iPhone 15: Price

Xiaomi 14 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at R 69,999 whereas iPhone 15 with 128Gb storage is currently available for Rs 79,999 on Apple’s website.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi 14 is a great choice for those looking for a phone with high performance and features at an affordable price. It comes with a high refresh rate screen, a dedicated telephoto camera, and the latest chipset, as well as faster charging. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 lacks a high refresh rate and doesn't offer any additional features. All in all, the Xiaomi 14 offers better value for the price than the iPhone 15.

