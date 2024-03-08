Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: How offers more for less

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 Ultra in India yesterday. The flagship smartphone from the Chinese company comes with many advanced features including Leica camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 5,300 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. This smartphone directly competes with flagship smartphones from other brands but is this smartphone worth buying when you have Google Pixel 8, iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung S24 series in a similar price range? Here we have compared Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Samsung S24 Ultra for you to make an informed decision.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Performance

Both smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra uses the latest HyperOS, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1. OneUI 6.1 comes with Galaxy AI, which can help with communication, writing, editing, and more.

HyperOS also contains some AI features, such as AI Portraits, AI Subtitles, Mi Canvas, and more.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Display

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 68 billion colours, and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, it boasts 3000 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Its display has 2600 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Camera

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel OIS main camera, a 50-megapixel Telephoto sensor with 3.2 optical zoom, a 50-megapixel Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel Ultrawide lens. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a quad-camera setup with a 200-megapixel OIS main camera, a 10-megapixel Telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel Ultrawide lens. It has a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Battery

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphone is equipped with a powerful 5300mAh battery that supports 90-watt fast charging. In addition to this, it also has an 80-watt wireless charging feature, along with a 10-watt reverse wireless charging functionality.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 45-watt fast charging. It also features a 15-watt wireless charging option and a 4.5-watt reverse wireless charging feature.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra have been launched in India, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively.

Conclusion

The price difference between the two smartphones is significant, but their specifications are quite similar. For just Rs 99,999, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers nearly everything you can get with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

